VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. VEON had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 23.75%. VEON updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $49.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. VEON has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in VEON by 84,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 177.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Research lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Further Reading

