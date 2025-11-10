John Higgins Buys 41,038 Shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) Director John Higgins bought 41,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,632.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,929,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,224.24. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OABI stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $202.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.15. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. OmniAb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OABI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OmniAb from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in OmniAb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 468,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its position in OmniAb by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Stories

