uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.51), Zacks reports. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%.
uniQure Price Performance
NASDAQ QURE opened at $26.64 on Monday. uniQure has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.59.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,119.26. This represents a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,975,150. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 283,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,505,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on QURE
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
