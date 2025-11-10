uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.51), Zacks reports. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $26.64 on Monday. uniQure has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,119.26. This represents a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,975,150. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 283,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,505,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 358.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

