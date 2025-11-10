Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 147,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

