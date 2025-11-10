Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,797. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.