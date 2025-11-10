Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $80.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.70.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Voya Financial by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5,180.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 625.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

