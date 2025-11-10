Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $447.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.42 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

