Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at UBS Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $132.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $142.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $129.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average is $145.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $125.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The firm had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

