CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

YOU stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. CLEAR Secure has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The business had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $264,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 193,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,794.68. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $565,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,174.50. The trade was a 55.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,703. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 103,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 134.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.