UBS Group Cuts Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $20.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,687.80 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Warby Parker has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,793.17. The trade was a 63.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $936,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,181. This represents a 63.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,161 in the last three months. 18.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 23.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 416,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

