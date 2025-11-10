Grange Capital LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Grange Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Grange Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $78,434,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 667,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,388,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,337,000 after buying an additional 185,712 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,886,000 after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $206.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

