Tillman Hartley LLC Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 157,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 27,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.