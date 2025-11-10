Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $7.73 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.28 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $131.41.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

