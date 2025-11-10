Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.93.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $474.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $482.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.10, for a total value of $89,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,476.20. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,674,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

