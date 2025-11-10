Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $23.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,624 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $409.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.55 and a 200-day moving average of $429.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

