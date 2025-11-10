Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 126,062 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $18,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,132,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Evergy by 1,418.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,364,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,985,000 after buying an additional 2,208,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,730,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,342,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $75.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.61.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

