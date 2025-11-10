Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 699,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,227 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $32,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 458.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $46.74 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

