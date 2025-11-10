ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 40,938 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,938 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Medtronic worth $186,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 54.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 17.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,995,000. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $92.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

