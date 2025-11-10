Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 43,817 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Fountainhead AM LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,817 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.95 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.