Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,806 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $75,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $107,584,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,266,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,127,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after buying an additional 152,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.44%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

