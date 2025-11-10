Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Freightcar America had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Freightcar America updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Freightcar America Trading Up 10.2%

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.08. Freightcar America has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Freightcar America from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Freightcar America in the first quarter valued at $61,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Freightcar America during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Freightcar America by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freightcar America by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

