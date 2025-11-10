Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $14.85 on Monday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $810.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 39,600 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $715,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 205,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,070.46. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Raben sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,497 shares in the company, valued at $654,919.65. This trade represents a 38.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,012.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCAX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

