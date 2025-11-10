Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

