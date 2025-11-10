Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2025

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Compugen had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%.

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN opened at $1.68 on Monday. Compugen has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 346.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.