Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Compugen had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%.

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN opened at $1.68 on Monday. Compugen has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 346.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

