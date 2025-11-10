Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 18.8%

Shares of MPAA opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.96 million, a P/E ratio of 202.21 and a beta of 1.42. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7,127.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth about $109,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

