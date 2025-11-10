Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Aeries Technology Trading Up 1.2%

Aeries Technology stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of -0.36. Aeries Technology has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Webb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,012,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,427.90. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $64,270. 76.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aeries Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

