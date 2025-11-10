MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after buying an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $143,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,108.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,379.17.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,861.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

