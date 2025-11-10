Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $225.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.83 and its 200 day moving average is $238.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

