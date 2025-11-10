UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. President Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.04.

CCJ opened at $92.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. Cameco has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

