International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,754 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $288,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $306.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.19. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.07 and a 52 week high of $319.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

