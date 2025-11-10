Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,724 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 3.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $32,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after buying an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.73 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

