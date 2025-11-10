Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $761.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $747.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.86.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.