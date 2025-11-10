21,447 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,057,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $194.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

