Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWF opened at $471.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

