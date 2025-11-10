Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $40.2250, with a volume of 69246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,991. This trade represents a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viasat by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Up 18.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

