Stryker Corporation $SYK Stock Holdings Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.37.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $355.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

