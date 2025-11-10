Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 55,246 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,246 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $279.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $291.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

