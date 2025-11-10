RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after purchasing an additional 213,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,497,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,607,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,820,000 after acquiring an additional 193,655 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,123,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,544 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $310.02 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $318.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

