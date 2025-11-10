Head-To-Head Survey: AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) vs. Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AUO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AUO alerts:

Volatility & Risk

AUO has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUO N/A N/A N/A Stoneridge -3.39% -9.24% -3.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AUO and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AUO and Stoneridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stoneridge 1 0 1 0 2.00

Stoneridge has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.12%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than AUO.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AUO and Stoneridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUO $8.03 billion 0.37 -$584.71 million $0.26 14.77 Stoneridge $874.36 million 0.19 -$16.52 million ($1.16) -5.20

Stoneridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AUO. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AUO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AUO beats Stoneridge on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUO

(Get Free Report)

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. It also sells and leases content management system and related hardware; designs digital signage content and field curation solutions; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. In addition, the company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to site rental and educational activities; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Further, it designs, develops, and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as software development and related consulting services; and investment services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, vision and safety systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment also offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, including parking sensors and rearview cameras; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and driver information systems and telematics solutions. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.