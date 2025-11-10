Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $62.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.17. Equitable has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,912,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 689,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,191,056.80. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,958 shares of company stock worth $9,362,262. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 592.6% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

