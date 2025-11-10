Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Dover Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DOV opened at $181.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.40. Dover has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 51.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

