Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on H. Citigroup upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.60.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $155.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,620. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,955,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,645,000 after buying an additional 166,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,920,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,548,000 after buying an additional 545,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,877,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,987,000 after purchasing an additional 160,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.