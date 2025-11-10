Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Price

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

WK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on Workiva in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $89.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. Workiva has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Workiva by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,646,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,768 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $88,677,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,177.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,220,000 after acquiring an additional 719,062 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 32.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,834,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,184,000 after purchasing an additional 686,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

