Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the quarter. Geo Group makes up about 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Geo Group worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Geo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new stake in Geo Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geo Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.42 million during the quarter. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Geo Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

