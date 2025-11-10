Christopher Bealer Purchases 9,946 Shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Bealer purchased 9,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $199,019.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,649.66. The trade was a 43.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simply Good Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 343.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.