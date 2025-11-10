Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) CFO Acquires 5,415 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) CFO Frederick Sullivan purchased 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,028 shares in the company, valued at $923,324.64. This represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Senseonics Stock Up 9.1%

SENS opened at $6.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $267.17 million, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.79. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Senseonics to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $1.50) on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Senseonics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 679.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 252,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 162,628 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.