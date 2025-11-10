On Holding AG $ONON Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the quarter. ON comprises about 1.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of ON worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ON by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,794,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,388,000 after buying an additional 2,416,534 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,794 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 1.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ON by 8.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,344,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,979,000 after acquiring an additional 178,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at $102,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Trading Down 1.4%

ONON opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.74 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. ON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on ON in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Featured Stories

