Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Director Acquires $100,595.00 in Stock

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Mielle purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 70,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,322.48. This trade represents a 8.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tiptree Financial Price Performance

TIPT stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46.

Get Tiptree Financial alerts:

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $540.30 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Tiptree Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree Financial in the first quarter worth $641,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree Financial during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiptree Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 788,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIPT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tiptree Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tiptree Financial

About Tiptree Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.