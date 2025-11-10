Vertiv (VRT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2025 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/31/2025 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2025 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $173.00 to $201.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv was given a new $182.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/23/2025 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $162.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $191.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $159.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Vertiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

10/20/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Vertiv was given a new $216.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $151.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/7/2025 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/6/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Vertiv was given a new $159.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2025 – Vertiv had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Vertiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

