S&CO Inc. Invests $266,000 in MP Materials Corp. $MP

S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of MP stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

